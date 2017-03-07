Rs 50L project to clean Pudukulam tank launched

A Rs 50-lakh project to desilt and strength the bunds of Pudukulam Tank was initiated by Siruthuli and PSG Sons and Charities today.

The project was launched in the presence of S.P.Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Law Courts and Prisons.

Currently more than half a meter siltation has been found in the entire tank bed, decreasing the storage capacity substantially. There are even agricultural encroachments in the fore shore area. Building debris and domestic solid waste is also being dumped.

By clearing waste and strengthening the bunds, the tank storage capacity is expected to go up by 100 million litres. Desilting of about 1,00,000 cubic metres will expand the tank bed area by 20 hectares.

All this should help raise the ground water table in a vicinity of 1 km contributing to better water levels in wells.