Rs 600 fine imposed for defecating in open

Corporation officials on Friday made surprise visits across the five city zones and imposed fine of Rs 600 on those found defecating in the open.
The visit follows orders from Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, who had earlier advised the public to use public toilets if they did not have one at home.
The Corporation, along with Clean India Movement, has been involved in spreading awareness on using toilets.
