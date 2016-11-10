Rs.7.85 crore seized by EC in Thanjavur

The officials of a static surveillance team in Thanjavur today seized Rs 7.85 crore, including new Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 7.20 crore, in a vehicle without valid documents.

With the election model code of conduct in force in Thanjavur district, which is going to the polls on November 19, the official of the static surveillance team led by special tahsildar Janakiraman, along with a police team, were conducting checks on the Trichy bypass road near Thanjavur today when the vehicle was stopped at 7.15 pm.

Apart from the Rs 7.20 crore in new Rs 2,000 denomination notes, the vehicle also carried Rs 65 lakh in Rs 100 notes. The money belonged to the Bank of Baroda, and was being transported from the bank’s Mannachanallur branch to the Thanjavur branch. However, there were some discrepancies in the documents; the number of the vehicle did not match.

Subsequently, the vehicle along with the money was taken to Thanjavur taluk office where Collector A Annadurai and revenue divisional officer C Suresh, who is also the returning officer for Thanjavur constituency, conducted an inquiry and verified the documents.

In another incident, the sleuths of a static surveillance team led by deputy tahsildar Maria Joseph seized a car with old Rs 500 denomination notes to the tune of Rs 38.50 lakh near Thanjavur today.

The officials of a static surveillance team were conducting vehicle check on the Mariammankoil bypass, when they stopped the car. There were five occupants in the car. Upon enquiry, it was discovered that the money belonged to the Punjab National Bank. The money was being taken from Chidambaram to Trichy.

However, there was no mention of the vehicle number or the vehicle occupants in the documents. Subsequently, the car along with the money was taken to Thanjavur taluk office.

In both cases, the money was deposited in the sub treasury and bank officials were told produce proper documents to get back the money.