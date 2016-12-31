FLASH NEWS Corruption and Black Money defeat even the good hearted people: PM Modi Banking will return to normalcy in the New Year: PM Modi I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

Coimbatore


Rs. 87 lakh draft proposal for Kaushika river renovation

Covai Post Network
December 31, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Coimbatore District Administration has sent a Rs. 87 lakh draft proposal for the renovation of Kaushika river, one of the major tributaries of Noyyal river system. The proposal, which was released by District Collector T.N. Hariharan at the District Welfare Committee meeting recently, aims to renovate the degraded river basin.

According to the revenue records, the much degraded river, which originates in Kurduimalai, in Western Ghats, traverses 39kms in Coimbatore and 10 kms in Tirupur districts, before its confluences with Noyyal river near Andipalayam in Tirupur district.

The catchment area of the river spans over four taluks, seven town panchayats and 45 revenue villages and it is a life line for thousands of farmers of the region.

“Due to rapid urbanisation and deforestation carried out the river has come to the present degraded state and renovation measures, if carried out, would help the farming community, who depend on the river for their irrigation needs for many generations” Hariharan said.

“Besides, strengthening of the river bund along its course, construction of new check dams and renovation of old check dams soil erosion prevention measures will be carried out by planting of trees. Also livelihood measures for farmers will be taken up through extension work, training, distribution of solar power pump sets, and farming equipment,” he said.

