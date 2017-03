The City Corporation today paid Rs. one lakh solatium to the family of a conservatory worker, who was killed, when a garbage bin operated by hydraulic lift fell on him, a fortnight ago.

The Corporation has already borne the funeral and other expenses of Rs.40,000 for Ramesh, a contract worker, who was killed on March 8.

The cheque for Rs. one lakh collected from the contractors, was handed over to Ramesh’s kin by Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan.