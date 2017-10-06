Rs1.6 crore Rajasthani Sangh crematorium to be opened next month

The Rajasthani Sangh here is constructing a crematorium in the city as part of its social service.
The Rs1.6-crore crematorium ‘Mukthi Dham’ will have facilities to perform the last rites in the traditional manner.
Besides having the having the firewood pyre, there is also the electric crematorium and it will be opened in a month, said sangh secretary BS Chauhan.
The sangh also plans to use gas in the crematorium built on corporation-donated 77 cents at Chokkampudur, he told mediapersons.
Diamond merchants Viswa and Devji had contributed a part of the cost, Chauhan said. A fun-filled family event was also being organised tomorrow as part of fund-raising and 600 families are expected to participate in it.
A part of the fund raised would be utilised for a ‘goshala’, to create awareness about saving cows, he said, adding that the sangh was already maintaining a goshala near Pollachi, where 1,000 cows were being looked after.
