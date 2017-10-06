06 Oct 2017, Edition - 815, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • VK Sasikala gets parole for 5 days, she had requested for 15 days parole
  • 6-year-old girl raped in school washroom; sweeper arrested
  • 5 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
  • Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran moves Supreme Court in two leaves symbol matter
  • BSNL Partners Lava, Micromax to Bundle Offers With Low-Cost Handsets
  • Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,950
  • PM Modi must take blame for jobs crisis: Yashwant Sinha to foreign media
  • Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu
  • South Kerala expected to get heavy rainfall over the next couple of days
  • Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border: Air Marshal BS Dhanoa
Coimbatore

Rs1.6 crore Rajasthani Sangh crematorium to be opened next month

Covai Post Network
October 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Rajasthani Sangh here is constructing a crematorium in the city as part of its social service.

The Rs1.6-crore crematorium ‘Mukthi Dham’ will have facilities to perform the last rites in the traditional manner.

Besides having the having the firewood pyre, there is also the electric crematorium and it will be opened in a month, said sangh secretary BS Chauhan.

The sangh also plans to use gas in the crematorium built on corporation-donated 77 cents at Chokkampudur, he told mediapersons.

Diamond merchants Viswa and Devji had contributed a part of the cost, Chauhan said. A fun-filled family event was also being organised tomorrow as part of fund-raising and 600 families are expected to participate in it.

A part of the fund raised would be utilised for a ‘goshala’, to create awareness about saving cows, he said, adding that the sangh was already maintaining a goshala near Pollachi, where 1,000 cows were being looked after.

