Coimbatore


RSS for out-of-court settlement to Ayodhya issue

Covai Post Network
March 21, 2017
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has welcomed the suggestion of the Supreme Court that parties concerned sit together and arrive at an amicable settlement on Ram Mandir issue at Ayodhya.

“RSS has always supported an out-of-court settlement or a legislation to solve the sensitive issue,” RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale told the media here today.

He said the RSS was not directly involved in the case and it would support any decision taken by the `Dharma Sansad’involved in the case, He hoped saints and those representing various akhadas would take a decision on the court suggestion.

