RSS meet to take up Bengal jihadi attack issue

The national executive council of RSS is to deliberate on what it terms as `terror being unleashed by Islamic fundamentalist jihadis in Bengal’ for the last three years.

The three-day meet of the council began here today and RSS joint general secretary Bhagaiah said a resolution will be adopted and sent to the Centre to take steps to prevent jihadi attacks on society and to pressurise Bengal Government to check the fundamentalists.

Alleging that the Trinamool Congress Government was not taking any action and remaining a mute spectator owing to `vote bank politics’, Bhagaiah told the media that instead of protecting society and people, it was appeasing jihadis.

The extremists had gone to the extent of putting an end to Saraswati pooja celebrations and were compelling people to celebrate Milad Un Nabi, the birth day of Prophet Mohammed, he alleged, adding that they had also burnt a police station and over 100 police officials did not take action.

These jihadi attacks were against national security and was not a healthy sign, he added.

The meeting was inaugurated by RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagawat and is being attended by more than 1,400 delegates from across the country.