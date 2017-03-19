FLASH NEWS Basis for new India is opportunity to all: PM Modi Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry passes away aged 90 Indian-American ranked fourth among overpaid CEOs in US Delhi taxi drivers to launch own app to take on Ola, Uber Rape victim asked to pay ₹20K to be accepted by community Jat quota agitation: Section 144 imposed across Delhi NASA honours singer Chuck Berry by sending his song to space Dhoni files FIR after phones get stolen during hotel fire Google’s new algorithm shrinks JPEG files by 35% Real Madrid beat Bilbao 2-1 to go 5 points clear of Barca

Coimbatore


RSS meet to take up Bengal jihadi attack issue

Covai Post Network
March 19, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The national executive council of RSS is to deliberate on what it terms as `terror being unleashed by Islamic fundamentalist jihadis in Bengal’ for the last three years.

The three-day meet of the council began here today and RSS joint general secretary Bhagaiah said a resolution will be adopted and sent to the Centre to take steps to prevent jihadi attacks on society and to pressurise Bengal Government to check the fundamentalists.

Alleging that the Trinamool Congress Government was not taking any action and remaining a mute spectator owing to `vote bank politics’, Bhagaiah told the media that instead of protecting society and people, it was appeasing jihadis.

The extremists had gone to the extent of putting an end to Saraswati pooja celebrations and were compelling people to celebrate Milad Un Nabi, the birth day of Prophet Mohammed, he alleged, adding that they had also burnt a police station and over 100 police officials did not take action.

These jihadi attacks were against national security and was not a healthy sign, he added.

The meeting was inaugurated by RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagawat and is being attended by more than 1,400 delegates from across the country.

