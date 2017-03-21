RSS to focus on bringing in social harmony in society

With untouchability and inequality still prevailing in some parts of the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will now focus on bringing in social harmony in the society to achieve constitutional goal, a top leader said today.

“The organisation will focus on three main things for this purpose – untouchability, cremation and entry into temples – where disparity was shown among various sections of the society,” RSS Joint General Secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale said here.

“Establishing a perfect social harmony is the pre-condition to achieve constitutional goal of equality, liberty and justice,” Hosabale said while briefing reporters on the deliberation of the three-day RSS National General Council that concluded today, Stating that entry to the temples should be free for all and usage of water resources such as well and tanks should not be restricted to anybody because of caste, Hosabale said cremation ground should be made available for all caste irrespective of their back ground of birth.

“These three areas we have specially emphasized, to achieve social harmony,” he said.

Surveys conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh revealed these inequality existed in these States particularly in villages, he said.

Reacting to the selection of Yogi Adityanath as a Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he said “it is the prerogative of the party which has come to power and the legislators. Public have also accepted him as Chief Minister.”

When asked about the increasing attacks on Hindu society in West Bengal and Kerala, particularly BJP and RSS members, Hosabale said that the State government was supporting jihadis in West Bengal.

Stating the situation in Kerala was also worrisome, he said that after LDF victory at the assembly election, there has been sudden increase in the attacks on activists associated with RSS and its allied organisations.

To another question on plans to continue to oppose Kerala Chief Minster Pinnari Vijayan’s participation in functions, he said that RSS has made the point and the CPIM leaders will be intelligent enough to read the mood of the people.

To another question on organising the meeting in University campus, when there was increasing incident of campus violence across the country, he said that this was not for the first time such meeting were conducted in University campus in India.

Hosabale said that Matha Amtithanandamayi, founder of the University visited the meeting hall and blessed the participants this morning.

On selecting Tamil Nadu, particularly Coimbatore, he said that RSS has grown in Tamil Nadu especially in Southern parts. It will definitely grow further because of the programmes being organised. “We are happy that RSS is known across Tamil Nadu,” he added.