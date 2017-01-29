“Run Tiger Run” marathon attracts 1350 participants

The second edition of “Run Tiger Run,” a marathon organised for the Save Tiger initiative has attracted more than 1350 participants this year.

Organised by Coimbatore ACME Round Table 133 in 6 and 11 km categories for both men and women this event has attracted over 800 participants in the first year.

“This is the first trail marathon set in scenic landscape surrounding Coimbatore in Chettipalayam The first prize winner was given a cheque of Rs.10,000″” said Ashok Balakumar the coordinator of the annual event.

The money collected through the registration for marathon would be spent for conservation measures of Tiger, which is our national animal, and whose numbers are dwindling drastically in Indian forests.

ACME Round Table 133 has spent about Rs.10 lakhs so far towards compensating farmers for cattle death and creating water holes for wild animals in the Coimbatore circle, he said.