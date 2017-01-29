FLASH NEWS Roger Federer lifts his 18th Grand Slam title after four years: beats Nadal in Australian Open finals in five sets Section 144 imposed on Marina Beach till Feb 12 Williams sisters get richer by ₹28.8 cr after Aus Open final Would have quit on Nov 8, if I were FM: Chidambaram Scientists create world’s first human-pig hybrid Barack Obama may get ₹136-crore advance for his memoir Trump puts 90-day ban on 7 Muslim-majority nations’ visitors Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna resigns from Congress 10,000 crates of alcohol seized in poll-bound Punjab India Post becomes 3rd to receive payments bank licence

Coimbatore


“Run Tiger Run” marathon attracts 1350 participants

Covai Post Network
January 29, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The second edition of “Run Tiger Run,” a marathon organised for the Save Tiger initiative has attracted more than 1350 participants this year.

Organised by Coimbatore ACME Round Table 133 in 6 and 11 km categories for both men and women this event has attracted over 800 participants in the first year.

“This is the first trail marathon set in scenic landscape surrounding Coimbatore in Chettipalayam The first prize winner was given a cheque of Rs.10,000″” said Ashok Balakumar the coordinator of the annual event.

The money collected through the registration for marathon would be spent for conservation measures of Tiger, which is our national animal, and whose numbers are dwindling drastically in Indian forests.

ACME Round Table 133 has spent about Rs.10 lakhs so far towards compensating farmers for cattle death and creating water holes for wild animals in the Coimbatore circle, he said.

