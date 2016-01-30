RYF workers to stage black flag demo against Modi

Activists of Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF) have decided to organise a black flag demonstration against prime minister, Narendra Modi during his one day visit to the city on Februry two.

In a released, the front, a Left leaning organisation, said that the demonstration was to seek justice to Rohit Vemula, the research scholar in the University of Hyderabad,

who has committed suicide recently.

This was also to protest against the visit of Modi to the State.

The prime minister is coming to the city to dedicate to the nation a medical college attach to ESI and also to address a public meeting, to kickstart the campaign for the coming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, due in three months.