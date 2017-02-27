Ryots protest against Neduvasal project

Thanjavur: Members of the Joint Movement of Farmers’ Associations staged a demonstration outside the collectorate here today protesting against the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project at Neduvasal village in Pudukottai district.

Led by the movement state vice-President R Sugumaran, the farmers presented a petition to Collector A Annadurai during the public grievance redressal day programme. They wanted the Central and State governments to immediately stop what they termed as `anti-people project’.

The agitation, including picketing, road blockade and hunger-strike, would continue.

Sugumaran claimed that about 10 lakh farmers had been affected in the delta districts due to the unprecedented continuous drought in Tamil Nadu for the past six years and wanted distribution of relief. He also urged the Central government to stop Karnataka government from constructing dam across the Cauvery in Mekedatu.