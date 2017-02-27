FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Ryots protest against Neduvasal project

Covai Post Network
February 27, 2017

Thanjavur: Members of the Joint Movement of Farmers’ Associations staged a demonstration outside the collectorate here today protesting against the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project at Neduvasal village in Pudukottai district.

Led by the movement state vice-President R Sugumaran, the farmers presented a petition to Collector A Annadurai during the public grievance redressal day programme. They wanted the Central and State governments to immediately stop what they termed as `anti-people project’.

The agitation, including picketing, road blockade and hunger-strike, would continue.

Sugumaran claimed that about 10 lakh farmers had been affected in the delta districts due to the unprecedented continuous drought in Tamil Nadu for the past six years and wanted distribution of relief. He also urged the Central government to stop Karnataka government from constructing dam across the Cauvery in Mekedatu.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS