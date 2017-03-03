Ryots protest, seek drought relief

Thanjavur: A group of farmers and agricultural workers staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate here today protesting against the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project at Neduvasal in Pudukottai district.

The demonstration was jointly organized by Tamil Nadu Farmers Association and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Workers Association, both affiliated to the CPI.

Led by B Balasundaram, district secretary of farmers association, the protestors raised slogans urging the Central government to abandon what they termed as ‘anti-people project’.

They also wanted the Centre to sanction Rs 39,565 crore as demanded by Tamil Nadu government towards drought and Vardah cyclone relief.

An amount of Rs 30,000 per acre should be distributed as drought-relief, besides those who suffered owing to crop failure and the relatives of those farmers who committed suicide should be adequately compensated.