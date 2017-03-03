FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Coimbatore


Ryots protest, seek drought relief

Covai Post Network
March 3, 2017

Thanjavur: A group of farmers and agricultural workers staged a demonstration in front of the collectorate here today protesting against the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project at Neduvasal in Pudukottai district.

The demonstration was jointly organized by Tamil Nadu Farmers Association and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Workers Association, both affiliated to the CPI.

Led by B Balasundaram, district secretary of farmers association, the protestors raised slogans urging the Central government to abandon what they termed as ‘anti-people project’.

They also wanted the Centre to sanction Rs 39,565 crore as demanded by Tamil Nadu government towards drought and Vardah cyclone relief.

An amount of Rs 30,000 per acre should be distributed as drought-relief, besides those who suffered owing to crop failure and the relatives of those farmers who committed suicide should be adequately compensated.

