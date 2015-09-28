FLASH NEWS India’s longest cable-bridge inaugurated in Gujarat Two-third Indians had to pay bribe in 2016: Survey Demonetisation’s impact report in April: Parliamentary panel Waste dump burning worst for public health, environment: NGT UK tourist raped for 2 months, rescued by Australian police Not just women, even men can’t handle money: SBI Chairperson Google CEO Pichai met Messi during his visit to Barcelona 18 months on, Bihar yet to receive PM’s aid package: RTI India to get ₹6.6 crore as they assure number 1 Test ranking Ashwin calls Bengaluru Test best cricket match of his life

Coimbatore


S.I.O organizes Brotherhood Trophy

Covai Post Network
September 28, 2015

Track Force Sports Club is the sports wing of the Students Islamic Organization (SIO) of India. SIO has about 3,000 members and a majority of them are school and college students. The sports club was started in 2008. “The sports club was started in order to encourage students to engage in sports of their choice,” Sabeer Ahmed, District Secretary, said.

The club recently organized friendly football and volleyball matches at Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, as part of its Brotherhood Trophy. About 20 teams from various schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu participated in the Brothers Trophy – 12 teams for football and eight for volleyball.

Madukkarai Hills won the football title, and the team from Karamadi won the volleyball match. Track Force Sports Club was the runner-up in both the games.

thank you for posting News... [Sabeer Ahamed] - Sep 30, 2015
