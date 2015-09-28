S.I.O organizes Brotherhood Trophy

Track Force Sports Club is the sports wing of the Students Islamic Organization (SIO) of India. SIO has about 3,000 members and a majority of them are school and college students. The sports club was started in 2008. “The sports club was started in order to encourage students to engage in sports of their choice,” Sabeer Ahmed, District Secretary, said.

The club recently organized friendly football and volleyball matches at Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, as part of its Brotherhood Trophy. About 20 teams from various schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu participated in the Brothers Trophy – 12 teams for football and eight for volleyball.

Madukkarai Hills won the football title, and the team from Karamadi won the volleyball match. Track Force Sports Club was the runner-up in both the games.