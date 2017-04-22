FLASH NEWS Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dhinakaran appears before Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the case Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh 13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP BCCI refuses to give discount on footage for Sachin’s biopic Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad Pro-Kannada activists withdraw protest and call off bandh against Baahubali 2, reports Andhra Pradesh sets up welfare board for transgenders Action against schools forcing ‘costly’ books on kids: CBSE Punjab govt cuts down VIP security including CM’s Bihar power firm employees sacked over liquor in office

Coimbatore


“S-O-S” 

Uma Ram
April 22, 2017

From 
Environment 
C/O Mankind 
Earth, 
Milky way. 

To, 
The Mankind, 
C/O God, 
Earth, 
Milky Way. 

Dearest Mankind, 

I was born before any life here 
To make all of your lives cheer; 
I protected you from extreme climates, 
Periodically changing them my dear mates; 
I gave you air to breathe and water to drink, 
Food to eat, clothes to wear and shelter to shrink; 
Forests to secure rains and animals to balance nature, 
But what have you done, all hazardous to my near future? 
Destroying my forests killing my animals, you have polluted my body, 
Suffocating I feel panting for life, save me before I reach God like you everybody! 

Yours Sincerely, 
Environment

