From

Environment

C/O Mankind

Earth,

Milky way.

To,

The Mankind,

C/O God,

Earth,

Milky Way.

Dearest Mankind,

I was born before any life here

To make all of your lives cheer;

I protected you from extreme climates,

Periodically changing them my dear mates;

I gave you air to breathe and water to drink,

Food to eat, clothes to wear and shelter to shrink;

Forests to secure rains and animals to balance nature,

But what have you done, all hazardous to my near future?

Destroying my forests killing my animals, you have polluted my body,

Suffocating I feel panting for life, save me before I reach God like you everybody!

Yours Sincerely,

Environment