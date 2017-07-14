Sai Baba Colony residents urge CoP to shift TASMAC outlet

COVAI POST IMPACT

Residents of Sai Baba Colony have petitioned Police Commissioner to take immediate action against the TASMAC outlet functioning in their area.

The Covai Post on July 10 exposed a TASMAC outlet operating on NSR Road flouting all rules. The outlet, that did not have a board displaying its license number or shop number, was functioning in a structure covered with aluminium roofing sheets, which is against Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in shops and bars) Rules, 2003.

Members of Palsamaya Nalluravu Kuzhu submitted a petition to City Commissioner A. Amalraj urging him to shift the outlet elsewhere.

The members, led by their President Mohamed Rafi, said the outlet, which is functioning next to two bus stands, is causing trouble to public including students who board and alight bus there. The tipplers, they said, were creating nuisance and women were feeling unsafe to move around in the area.