FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Salangai Naadam festival begins on December 23 at SZCC

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: The nine-day Salangai Naadam festival will be held at the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC) premises here from December 23.

TN Minister for Agriculture R Doraikannu will formally inaugurate the cultural festival at SZCC premises at 6 pm on December 23. At least 60 cultural teams from various states will participate in the festival.

The festival will also be held at each of the three centres – Manora from December 24 to 26; Grand Anicut from December 25 to 27 and Anaikarai from December 26 to 28. Cultural programmes and handicrafts exhibitions will be part of the celebrations. At least 100 stalls featuring handicrafts will be set up on the SZCC campus, said Collector A Annadurai.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS