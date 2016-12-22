Salangai Naadam festival begins on December 23 at SZCC

Thanjavur: The nine-day Salangai Naadam festival will be held at the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC) premises here from December 23.

TN Minister for Agriculture R Doraikannu will formally inaugurate the cultural festival at SZCC premises at 6 pm on December 23. At least 60 cultural teams from various states will participate in the festival.

The festival will also be held at each of the three centres – Manora from December 24 to 26; Grand Anicut from December 25 to 27 and Anaikarai from December 26 to 28. Cultural programmes and handicrafts exhibitions will be part of the celebrations. At least 100 stalls featuring handicrafts will be set up on the SZCC campus, said Collector A Annadurai.