  • After Amit Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to lead anti-Left march in Delhi today
  • 4 Dera followers arrested from Sirsa for August 25th violence
  • Kamal Haasan praises Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing non-Brahmin priests
  • Gujarat High Court to announce verdict in the Godhra train burning case today
  • Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claims CBI did not conduct his potency test
  • No firecrackers to be sold during Diwali this year in Delhi NCR, Supreme Court bans their sale for 2017
Coimbatore

Salem Division realises Rs.1.5 crore as penalties in two months

Covai Post Network
October 9, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Salem Division of Southern Railway has realised about Rs.1.5 crore by way of penalties including for ticket less traveling during the month of August and September this year.

In the month of August, an amount of Rs. 72,71,331 was realised by way of such activities, of which Rs. 69,78,750 was from travelling without proper tickets (17,472 cases) and Rs.2,92,581 from the passengers carrying unbooked luggage (694 cases).

This realisation was more by 1.13 per cent from the target of Rs.71.9 lakhs, an official release said on Monday.

September witnessed realisation of Rs. 78,41,654, of which Rs.76,15,446 were from travelling without proper ticket (19,013 cases) and Rs.2,26,208 from the passengers carrying unbooked luggage (632 cases).

This realisation was more by 9.06 per cent from the target of Rs.71.9 lakh and incidentally the highest ever realization in a month by way of ticket checking in the Division.

Railways is undertaking ticket checking drive on a regular basis, with a view to encourage passengers to travel with proper ticket and prevent loss of revenue to Railways.

Hari Shankar Verma, DRM, Salem congratulated A. Vijuvin and his ticket checking team for taking up this initiative effectively.

A cash award of Rs.1000 was given to Nitin Rathi, Senior Ticket Examiner, R. Deenan, Ticket Examiner and Margaret Celine, Travelling Ticket Examiner all from Coimbatore.

