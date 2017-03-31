FLASH NEWS Deadline for Indians to deposit old notes ends today I am great friends with Steve Smith, says Ajinkya Rahane KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2017 because of injury Pakistan to file case against BCCI before ICC committee Use of astrologers for poll results a violation of law: EC Railways to spend over ₹10,000 crore on track renewal We ate snake meat, PM Modi isn’t helping us: TN farmers Respect importance of Jinnah House in Mumbai: Pak to India UP: Warden strips students naked to check menstrual blood Don’t know if he was hinting at me: Smith on Kohli’s tweet

Coimbatore


Salem Division scores in grievance redressal

Covai Post Network
March 31, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Indian Railways has taken advantage of technology and the Salem Division has succeeded in using social media platforms to address grievances in short time.

According to a top official in the division, the Southern Railways in a feedback report claimed that the division was found to have responded very quickly to complaints put up through social media.

Personnel at the division responded to grievances posted within 12 minutes, he said.

“Among other divisions, Tiruchirapalli had the maximum response time of 454 minutes, Palakkad 402 minutes, Chennai 151 minutes and Trivandrum 82 minutes,” said the official.

Hari Shankar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of the Southern Railways, in a statement, expressed happiness over the efficiency of the commercial branch officials and staff in responding quickly to complaints from rail users.

According to officials, Indian Railways in general has been able to address 90 per cent of the grievances in the quickest time possible using the social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS