Salem Division scores in grievance redressal

Indian Railways has taken advantage of technology and the Salem Division has succeeded in using social media platforms to address grievances in short time.

According to a top official in the division, the Southern Railways in a feedback report claimed that the division was found to have responded very quickly to complaints put up through social media.

Personnel at the division responded to grievances posted within 12 minutes, he said.

“Among other divisions, Tiruchirapalli had the maximum response time of 454 minutes, Palakkad 402 minutes, Chennai 151 minutes and Trivandrum 82 minutes,” said the official.

Hari Shankar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of the Southern Railways, in a statement, expressed happiness over the efficiency of the commercial branch officials and staff in responding quickly to complaints from rail users.

According to officials, Indian Railways in general has been able to address 90 per cent of the grievances in the quickest time possible using the social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.