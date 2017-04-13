FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 182.03 pts to end at 29,461.45; Nifty cracks below 9,200-mark, falls 52.65 pts to 9,150.80. Jaggi Vasudev receives Padma Vibhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Supreme Courts slams Tamil Nadu government over farmers’ suicides, says state government can’t be silent on such a humanitarian crisis Editor-in-Chief and Chief Managing Director of news channel Suresh Chavhanke arrested for disturbing communal harmony Wrestler Sakshi Malik and Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt receives Padma Bhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi SC issues notice to Centre, EC on a petition filed by BSP challenging use of EVM without paper trail in election US President Donald Trump says ‘possible’ Russia knew about Syria chemical attack Income Tax department filed a complaint against them for obstructing raids at Tamil Nadu health minister, Vijay Bhaskar’s residence Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 100th European Goal as Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 2-1

Salem Railway Division gets awards

Covai Post Network
April 13, 2017

Salem: The Salem Railway Division got three shields at the Railway Week Celebrations in Chennai on April 12. Annually, the best performing divisions are recognised for their excellent work in various fields such as engineering, commercial and personnel.

In 2016-17, the Salem Division excelled in engineering, commercial and stores branches and has bagged the shields for engineering efficiency, best passenger amenities and stores minor depot at Erode.

Southern Railways general manager Vashishta Johri gave the shields to Salem DRM Hari Shankar Verma,.

Perumal Nandalal, Senior Divisional Engineer/Co-ordination (in charge of Engineering Branch), Vijuvin, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (in charge of Commercial Branch), and G. Sundararao, Assistant. Material Manager (in charge of Stores Branch) accompanied by the DRM to receive the shields.

The officers who arrived at Salem Junction this morning were given a rousing welcome by the division staff The DRM salem expressed his happiness over performance of all branches of the division.

