FLASH NEWS US spy agency authorised to spy on BJP: WikiLeaks Hijacked Indian ship rescued, pirates flee with 9 hostages Management banned within 200 metres of exam centres in UP British Vogue hires a male Editor-in-Chief for 1st time ever Fox to investigate sexual harassment claim against TV anchor EC postpones Anantnag Lok Sabha by-poll in J&K to May 25 Noise pollution exceeds permissible limit in 7 Indian cities 2 killed in shooting at California elementary school SC rejects PIL to declare Indus Treaty as unconstitutional China offers concessions to avert trade war with US: Reports

Coimbatore


Salem Steel Plant staff token protest against privatisation

Covai Post Network
April 11, 2017

About 2,500 employees of Salem Steel Plant, a special unit of Sail Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), today observed one-day strike in protest against the proposed divestment of the plant.

The employees of other two SAIL units, Alloy Steel Plant in Durgapur in West Bengal and Bhadravathi Steel Plant in Karnataka, also observed the strike, CITU sources said.

The Centre has strategically approved to divest this plant as it has been in the red, despite over Rs 2,000 crore pumped in a couple of years ago.

The employees and unions were seeking some more time from the government for wiping out loss and bringing back the plant to profit, the sources said.

The workers staged a demonstration in front of the plant and raised slogans against privatisation.

Besides employees, permanent, contract and temporary, many others living on indirect support through the plant also joined the protest.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS