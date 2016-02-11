Salzer Electronics reports 30 percent y-o-y growth in revenue

The Coimbatore city-based Salzer Electronics Limited, a brand offering total and customised electrical solutions, has reported revenue of Rs.90.2 crores from operations for the quarter ending December 31, 2015 of the current financial year, against Rs.69.4 crores in the corresponding previous period – a year-on-year growth of 30 percent.
Exports have contributed to 29 percent of revenues.
Of its total revenue, industrial switchgears contributed 48 per cent with y-o-y growth of 10 percent; buildings products contributed 5 percent, a decline of 25 percent y-o-y; copper business, 36 per cent, with y-o-y growth of 41 percent; and energy management, 11 percent, with y-o-y growth of over 789 per cent.
The company’s Profit after Tax (PAT) was at Rs.3.4 crores, against Rs.2.2 crores in the previous third quarter, with a growth of 56.6 per cent year on year.
The revenue from operations during the first nine months of the financial year was Rs.262.3 crores, against Rs.205.9 crores in the corresponding previous period, registering a growth of 27.4 percent.
Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More