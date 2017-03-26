Sand mining in Noyyal – vehicle seized

Coimbatore District Police seized a tractor that was used in sand mining in the Noyyal River in the early hours on Sunday near Alandhurai here.

According to police, a team of policemen from the Karunya Nagar police station were on a visit to the Noyyal River bed at Perumalkovil pathi in Alandhurai as people in the locality were constantly complaining about sand mining in the area.

They had found some men loading sand on a tractor and as soon as they saw the police, the men near the tractor had deserted the tractor and fled the spot.

Police personnel seized the tractor and have registered a case. They are on the lookout for the culprits.

Meanwhile, more than 250 villagers from the Mathvarayapuram village recently protested against constant sand mining in the Noyyal River bed. They had also claimed that protests would be intensified if no actions were taken against the sand mining.