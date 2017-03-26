FLASH NEWS UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks all BJP office bearers & public representatives not to undertake any contractual work & instead monitor them 34 injured as gas explosion flattens several buildings in UK India end second of the fourth Test at 248 for six in reply to Australia’s 1st innings total of 300 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited finalises major plan to manufacture nearly 1000 military helicopters & over 100 planes. AK Saseendran, Kerala transport minister resigns from post 1 killed, 13 injured after gunman opened fire in a Cincinnati nightclub in Ohio, USA Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins season opening Australian GP; Lewis Hamilton 2nd & team-mate Valtteri Bottas 3rd New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya Bharat: PM Modi MDMK chief Vaiko joins the farmers from Tamil Nadu, protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi for drought relief fund, reports Supreme Court to go paperless in 6 months: CJI

Coimbatore


Sand mining in Noyyal – vehicle seized

Covai Post Network
March 26, 2017

Coimbatore District Police seized a tractor that was used in sand mining in the Noyyal River in the early hours on Sunday near Alandhurai here.

According to police, a team of policemen from the Karunya Nagar police station were on a visit to the Noyyal River bed at Perumalkovil pathi in Alandhurai as people in the locality were constantly complaining about sand mining in the area.

They had found some men loading sand on a tractor and as soon as they saw the police, the men near the tractor had deserted the tractor and fled the spot.

Police personnel seized the tractor and have registered a case. They are on the lookout for the culprits.

Meanwhile, more than 250 villagers from the Mathvarayapuram village recently protested against constant sand mining in the Noyyal River bed. They had also claimed that protests would be intensified if no actions were taken against the sand mining.

