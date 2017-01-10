FLASH NEWS At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in Kabul twin blasts: Official Red bus ticket bookings rendered invalid from Jan 12 to 17th says Omni bus operators union president Pandiyan FIFA: The World Cup will expand to 48 teams from its current 32, starting with the 2026 edition Central Government backs off from restricted Pongal holiday announcement Tamil Nadu to declare all districts as drought-hit districts: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam All Districts of TN are flood hit – CM O Paneerselvam Announce Pongal as compulsory holiday for Central Government Employees. CM OPS writes to PM Modi Delhi HC issues notice to ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi on plea challenging bail granted to him in Agusta Westland case: reports In a sequel as thrilling as the original, Clemson defeats ‘Bama 35-31 to win its 1st college football title since 1981 Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win FIFA Player of the Year Award

Coimbatore


Sanitary workers’ team that worked on Cyclone Vardah relief felicitated

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017

S.P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Special Programmes, felicitated the team of over 300 sanitary workers, four inspectors and 10 supervisors who were deputed to work in the aftermath of Cyclone Vardah in Chennai. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation sent a team to work in the massive relief and rehabilitation operations which were carried out in the cyclone-affected parts of Chennai.

The minister also distributed Pongal gift hampers to all the 2,740 permanent sanitary workers in view of the upcoming festival. The Pongal gift hamper each contained 1 kg of rice and jaggery, 100 grams of ghee and sugarcane. The hampers cost a total of Rs. 7.97 lakh.

The Minister also distributed identity cards to 6,169 roadside traders and vendors identified by the CC Municipal Corporation. The identity cards can be used to open bank accounts and obtain bank loans, said Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who took part in the function.

