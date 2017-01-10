Sanitary workers’ team that worked on Cyclone Vardah relief felicitated

S.P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Special Programmes, felicitated the team of over 300 sanitary workers, four inspectors and 10 supervisors who were deputed to work in the aftermath of Cyclone Vardah in Chennai. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation sent a team to work in the massive relief and rehabilitation operations which were carried out in the cyclone-affected parts of Chennai.

The minister also distributed Pongal gift hampers to all the 2,740 permanent sanitary workers in view of the upcoming festival. The Pongal gift hamper each contained 1 kg of rice and jaggery, 100 grams of ghee and sugarcane. The hampers cost a total of Rs. 7.97 lakh.

The Minister also distributed identity cards to 6,169 roadside traders and vendors identified by the CC Municipal Corporation. The identity cards can be used to open bank accounts and obtain bank loans, said Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who took part in the function.