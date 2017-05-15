27 May 2017, Edition - 683, Saturday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Was harassed, forced to sell Kodanadu Estate: Former owner
  • In 3 years, we achieved what UPA couldn’t in 70: Amit Shah
  • Modi becomes most followed leader on Facebook
  • India’s first e-taxi, e-rickshaw flagged off in Nagpur
  • Kamal Haasan said he does not have to do a show like Satyamev Jayate to prove he is socially responsible
  • Around Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a State Bank of India ATM in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Stone pelting started at five different locations in Anantnag district, J&K
  • CBSE Class 12 results 2017 to be out on May 28
  • Stone Pelters-Terrorists nexus in Kashmir exposed
  • Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killed in Tral Encounter
Coimbatore

Sanitation workers protest, demand wage hike, better treatment

Covai Post Network
May 15, 2017

Sanitation workers from Goodallor panchayat staged a protest at the Coimbatore Collector’s office demanding salary hike, a permanent permit and sufficient equipment.

More than 100 sanitation workers from Veerapandi, PN Palayam, Kovil Palayam, Narasanayakam Palayam, Karamadai and Goodallor panchayats today submitted a memorandum in the Collector’s office. They demanded a raise to Rs 500 from their present daily wage of Rs 200 and also wanted cordial behaviour towards them by officials. They also needed permits which enable them to get pension as in the present dispensation just 5-8 among 500 workers get the benefit.

The workers also alleged that government officials looked down upon them as they were involved in cleaning jobs.

Ramaswamy (40), one of the protestors, said he was suspended for four days as he asked officials for his salary slip. The head of the department marked him absent these days, despite his having worked, he told Covai Post.

Pushpa,also from Goodallor panchayat, is nearing 60 and says she retired a few years ago and was yet to get pension. She said that she had submitted a number of petitions earlier.

“Some male workers gets salary money from the fund set aside for women (magalir kuzhu sangham). None knows what happens in the office,” was another worker Nagappan says.

After negotiations with the Collector the protesters said they would wait for a decision in the next 10 days. They said that it was agreed to raise their daily wages to Rs 475, but then a decision on whether to go ahead with the protest would be taken on coming Monday.

ALSO READ

Comments 5
How can I obtain Firefox three or more to end logging me personally out whenever I close the browser? http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
Thanks for all your labor on this web page. My niece enjoys getting into investigation and it's easy to understand why. Almost all learn all relating to the compelling means you create helpful ideas by means of the web site and recommend contribution from the others about this matter so our favorite princess is certainly being taught a great deal. Enjoy the rest of the year. You're conducting a terrific job. http://www.pinkfascinator.com/pale-pink-fascinator-hats/ [pale pink hats fascinators] - May 25, 2017
http://bestonlinetoyshop.com/lamaze-pippin/ [Elsie Mccumbers] - May 25, 2017
wonderful submit, thanks. good report and notion|Thank you for sharing your current post I might usually comply with|Thank you all to your data and Sanitation workers protest, demand wage hike, better treatment – The Covai Post remarks Regards ….|a really profitable internet site. Incredibly exposing article. Because of the contributing factors.|I tremendously enjoy all of the details I’ve read here. I will get the word out concerning your weblog along with other individuals. Many thanks.|wonderful, thank you so much ;)|really this is the great internet many thanks thanks management good publish super messege|Ooohh, great details you're writing the idea very clear. I’m extremely blessed to acquire this specific information of your stuff. judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 27, 2017
Valuable info. Lucky me I discovered your website by accident, and I am stunned why this accident didn't happened in advance! I bookmarked it. http://www.dryscalptreatment.net [Cecelia Gadbois] - May 27, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

14 Simple Tips and Tricks to Get Glowing Skin in No Time!
May 05, 2017

14 Simple Tips and Tricks to Get Glowing Skin in No Time….

Read More