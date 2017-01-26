FLASH NEWS Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka and enters Australian Open finals Madhya Pradesh CM announces total ban on polythene bags PM must get Bharat Ratna for giving Padma to Pawar: Kejriwal Take action against cops travelling in reserved coaches: HC Padma Shri awarded to Mariyappan Thangavelu , Dipa Karmakar and 18 others 3 Rajasthan girls appointed as ministers for a day on National Girl Child Day PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar among 40 star campaigners to campaign in Uttarakhand assembly polls Sada jail inmates attempt jailbreak, Police foil attempt; one prisoner dead, police probes incident, reports Oscar 2017: ‘La La Land’ leads with 14 nominations, equals ‘Titanic’ record Six killed in explosion at a fireworks shop in China

Coimbatore


Sankara College celebrates Republic Day

Covai Post Network
January 26, 2017

Sankara College of Science and Commerce celebrated the 68th Republic Day in the college campus in the city today.

Dr. H. Balakrishnan, Principal, Sankara College of Science and Commerce, presided over the function and hoisted the national flag. In his speech, he explained how the Indian Constitution was formed under the leadership of Dr. Ambedkar.

C. Priyesh, Principal, Sankara Polytechnic College, spoke about non-violence and its impact to solve any social issue even in the current scenario. He also elaborated on the contribution of our Army towards the nation’s safety, according to a press release.

NSS students displayed their skills and expressed their patriotic sentiment through mime, dance and oratorical events. The event concluded with the National Anthem.

