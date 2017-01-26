Sankara College celebrates Republic Day

Sankara College of Science and Commerce celebrated the 68th Republic Day in the college campus in the city today.

Dr. H. Balakrishnan, Principal, Sankara College of Science and Commerce, presided over the function and hoisted the national flag. In his speech, he explained how the Indian Constitution was formed under the leadership of Dr. Ambedkar.

C. Priyesh, Principal, Sankara Polytechnic College, spoke about non-violence and its impact to solve any social issue even in the current scenario. He also elaborated on the contribution of our Army towards the nation’s safety, according to a press release.

NSS students displayed their skills and expressed their patriotic sentiment through mime, dance and oratorical events. The event concluded with the National Anthem.