Sankara College trade fair and competition

A trade fair cum inter-department competition was organised at the Sankara College of Science and Commerce, with about 70 stalls displaying various products.

Sandhiya Ramachandran, Joint Secretary, and Nithya Ramachandran, Deputy Joint Secretary, of the college inaugurated the event.

The stalls included food courts with live kitchen, ornament stalls, computer game shows, and stationary, among other things. “The students felt very happy as it was a way to exhibit their skills,” said a press release.

The teams that performed well were given prizes. The first prize was won by Nelson and team from Catering Science & Hotel Management, the second prize by Thangapandi and team from the BCom department and the third prize went to Mumtaj and Team from BA English Literature.

Three teams—Arsad Khan and team from Catering Science & Hotel Management, Kalaiarasan from BBA and CA Mohammed Asiq of MBA—were given consolation prizes.

Dr H Balakrishnan, Principal, and Bernard Edward, Vice Principal, distributed the prizes.