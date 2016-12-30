FLASH NEWS PM Modi’s Speech On Notes Ban Tomorrow, Last Day To Turn In Notes Today At least 20 trapped after Jharkhand mine’s roof caved in Turkey detains 30 ISIS suspects in Adana: report World’s highest bridge opens in China, cost $144 million 7 Killed After Jharkhand Mine Roof Caved In, Many Trapped A woman gets raped every 5 hrs in the capital: Delhi Police Agusta Westland Case: CBI challenges ex-Air Chief SP Tyagi’s bail, High Court issues notice

Coimbatore


Sankara College trade fair and competition

Covai Post Network
December 30, 2016

A trade fair cum inter-department competition was organised at the Sankara College of Science and Commerce, with about 70 stalls displaying various products.

Sandhiya Ramachandran, Joint Secretary, and Nithya Ramachandran, Deputy Joint Secretary, of the college inaugurated the event.

The stalls included food courts with live kitchen, ornament stalls, computer game shows, and stationary, among other things. “The students felt very happy as it was a way to exhibit their skills,” said a press release.

The teams that performed well were given prizes. The first prize was won by Nelson and team from Catering Science & Hotel Management, the second prize by Thangapandi and team from the BCom department and the third prize went to Mumtaj and Team from BA English Literature.

Three teams—Arsad Khan and team from Catering Science & Hotel Management, Kalaiarasan from BBA and CA Mohammed Asiq of MBA—were given consolation prizes.

Dr H Balakrishnan, Principal, and Bernard Edward, Vice Principal, distributed the prizes.

