Sankara Eye hospital to conduct CME programme

Specialists from fields including Orbit, Oculoplasty, Paediatric Ophthalmology and strabismus would be sharing their ideas in the one day Medical Education Programme, Parivarthan – 2017, organised by the Sankara Eye Foundation here on Sunday.

In a release, the organisers said that more than 150 delegates would be taking part in the event, which is to be held in Hotel Residency.

Faculties from both Indian and International institutions would take part in the event.

“For the benefit of the ophthalmic fraternity, a live surgical session has been organised at Sankara Eye Hospital, from 1.30 pm and 5.30 pm on the same day,” the release added.