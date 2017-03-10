FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


Sankara Eye hospital to conduct CME programme

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Specialists from fields including Orbit, Oculoplasty, Paediatric Ophthalmology and strabismus would be sharing their ideas in the one day Medical Education Programme, Parivarthan – 2017, organised by the Sankara Eye Foundation here on Sunday.

In a release, the organisers said that more than 150 delegates would be taking part in the event, which is to be held in Hotel Residency.

Faculties from both Indian and International institutions would take part in the event.

“For the benefit of the ophthalmic fraternity, a live surgical session has been organised at Sankara Eye Hospital, from 1.30 pm and 5.30 pm on the same day,” the release added.

