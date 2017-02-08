FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC

Coimbatore


“Sasikala and her family grabbed my 22 acre property”: Gangai Amaren

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

“My family and I were one among those directly affected by the evil designs of V.K. Sasikala… my 22-acre property was grabbed by Sasikala and her relatives in the 90s,” alleged Tamil film director Gangai Amaren.

Gangai Amaren, who spoke to Covai Post from Chennai, said that all the facts regarding the land grabbing done by Sasikala and her relatives would come to light when the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict in the disproportionate wealth case (Sasikala is one of the prime accused) in a week’s time.

“V.K. Sasikala is showing urgency to assume power as Chief Minister when the final verdict is yet to be pronounced in the disproportionate wealth case. O. Panneerselvam being a seasoned politician will ultimately win in the current power struggle within the AIADMK,” Gangai Amaren said.

It may be recalled that Gangai Amaren’s 22-acre property was also listed in the petition submitted by “Arappor Iyakkam” to the CBI seeking a separate CBI enquiry into the disproportionate assets allegedly owned by Sasikala and her relatives.

 

http://www.covaipost.com/coimbatore/arappor-iyakkam-exposes-dubious-dealings-of-v-k-sasikala-and-family-calls-her-benami-queen/

