“Sasikala and her family grabbed my 22 acre property”: Gangai Amaren

“My family and I were one among those directly affected by the evil designs of V.K. Sasikala… my 22-acre property was grabbed by Sasikala and her relatives in the 90s,” alleged Tamil film director Gangai Amaren.

Gangai Amaren, who spoke to Covai Post from Chennai, said that all the facts regarding the land grabbing done by Sasikala and her relatives would come to light when the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict in the disproportionate wealth case (Sasikala is one of the prime accused) in a week’s time.

“V.K. Sasikala is showing urgency to assume power as Chief Minister when the final verdict is yet to be pronounced in the disproportionate wealth case. O. Panneerselvam being a seasoned politician will ultimately win in the current power struggle within the AIADMK,” Gangai Amaren said.

It may be recalled that Gangai Amaren’s 22-acre property was also listed in the petition submitted by “Arappor Iyakkam” to the CBI seeking a separate CBI enquiry into the disproportionate assets allegedly owned by Sasikala and her relatives.

