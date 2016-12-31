Sasikala becoming GS, internal matter of AIADMK, says Swamy

Sasikala Natarajan becoming AIADMK general secretary is the internal matter of that party and she can also become chief minister of the State if party desired so, BJP leader and MP Dr Subramanian Swamy said today.

Replying to a question on Sasikala becoming general secretary of AIADMK, Swamy told reporters that it was purely an internal matter of the party. She can also become chief minister, if the party MLAs wanted her to take over the reins, he said.

The verdict in the disproportionate case against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Sasikala is expected in the next month, he said.

On criticism that Sasikala does not have political ability to take over the big post, Swamy quipped, what capacity did Sonia Gandhi or for that matter, Rahul Gandhi, have, when they took over the Congress party?

Swamy expressed hope that Supreme Court may allow jallikkattu (taming the bull), though with certain restrictions and riders.

With the changing political situation, Tamil Nadu BJP required a new leadership, and also new executive and general council members and he expressed hope that the party National Executive, scheduled to meet on January 6 and 7, will take a decision in this regard.