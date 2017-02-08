Sasikala blames DMK for OPS revolt

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Wednesday said that the DMK was behind former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s revolt against her.

Speaking to reporters here, Sasikala said that all the party legislators were united as a single family.

She said the DMK was behind Panneerselvam’s action, citing the bonhomie between him and DMK’s Working President M.K. Stalin in the Assembly.

Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam’s charge that he was threatened and forced to quit. According to her, Panneerselvam has been prompted by the DMK to level the charge.

On Tuesday night, Panneerselvam made a dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister.