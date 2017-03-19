Sasikala camp MLA threatens to quit over quarry issue

A ruling party legislator has threatened to leave the party if the State Government failed to close down a quarry in Sulur in his constituency.

Alleging that the quarry had become a threat to residents, Sasikala faction supporter Kanagaraj visited the quarry site in Kuyili last night, where two persons died after a fall deep into the quarry. Residenta have been demanding closure of the nearly 300-foot deep quarry.

Kanagaraj, in a threat to his party leadership, stated that he may have to `join those who were serving the people’.

He was in the news recently as his and his wife’s names were missing in the electoral list and were among those dead.