FLASH NEWS Basis for new India is opportunity to all: PM Modi Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry passes away aged 90 Indian-American ranked fourth among overpaid CEOs in US Delhi taxi drivers to launch own app to take on Ola, Uber Rape victim asked to pay ₹20K to be accepted by community Jat quota agitation: Section 144 imposed across Delhi NASA honours singer Chuck Berry by sending his song to space Dhoni files FIR after phones get stolen during hotel fire Google’s new algorithm shrinks JPEG files by 35% Real Madrid beat Bilbao 2-1 to go 5 points clear of Barca

Coimbatore


Sasikala camp MLA threatens to quit over quarry issue

Covai Post Network
March 19, 2017

A ruling party legislator has threatened to leave the party if the State Government failed to close down a quarry in Sulur in his constituency.

Alleging that the quarry had become a threat to residents, Sasikala faction supporter Kanagaraj visited the quarry site in Kuyili last night, where two persons died after a fall deep into the quarry. Residenta have been demanding closure of the nearly 300-foot deep quarry.

Kanagaraj, in a threat to his party leadership, stated that he may have to `join those who were serving the people’.

He was in the news recently as his and his wife’s names were missing in the electoral list and were among those dead.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS