Sasikala condemns Stalin’s remarks on jallikattu

AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala today condemned DMK leader M.K. Stalin’s remarks over ‘jallikattu issue, saying he was hiding facts, especially on the legal battles to life the ban on ‘jallikattu’.

In a statement, Sasikala said that it was the former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa who filed a review petition on May 19, 2014 to revoke the ban on ‘jallikattu’.

“When the DMK wielded power at the Centre, its ally, the Congress, brought in bulls under show-display animals list along with tigers and bears and blamed that it was the reason jallikattu got banned,” she said.

According to her, Jayalalithaa submitted a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8, 2015 where she mentioned that bulls should be removed from the list. “On December 22, the same year, she wrote another letter requesting an amendment to the law to conduct jallikattu,” Sasikala said.

Sasikala accused the DMK of not taking appropriate actions to lift the ban.

“If you Google, ‘reasons for banning Jallikattu’, you will get thousands of inputs so try not to indulge in activities trying to malign the image of Amma,” she said.