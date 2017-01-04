FLASH NEWS Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


Sasikala condemns Stalin’s remarks on jallikattu

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala today condemned DMK leader M.K. Stalin’s remarks over ‘jallikattu issue, saying he was hiding facts, especially on the legal battles to life the ban on ‘jallikattu’.

In a statement, Sasikala said that it was the former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa who filed a review petition on May 19, 2014 to revoke the ban on ‘jallikattu’.

“When the DMK wielded power at the Centre, its ally, the Congress, brought in bulls under show-display animals list along with tigers and bears and blamed that it was the reason jallikattu got banned,” she said.

According to her, Jayalalithaa submitted a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8, 2015 where she mentioned that bulls should be removed from the list. “On December 22, the same year, she wrote another letter requesting an amendment to the law to conduct jallikattu,” Sasikala said.

Sasikala accused the DMK of not taking appropriate actions to lift the ban.

“If you Google, ‘reasons for banning Jallikattu’, you will get thousands of inputs so try not to indulge in activities trying to malign the image of Amma,” she said.

