Sasikala could file curative petition before SC: Justice Markandey Katju

Covai Post Network
February 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: V.K. Sasikala, who is undergoing imprisonment in the disproportionate wealth case, could not appeal her conviction but could file a curative petition. But in most cases curative petitions filed before the Supreme Court get dismissed, said Justice Markandey Katju, former Chairman of Press Council of India and a retired Supreme Court Judge.

The straight-talking Katju, who briefed media after attending a seminar at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy, said that he would be in a position to comment on the present Government led by Edapadi K Palanisamy only after six months and opined that the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao’s functioning during the political crisis in Tamil Nadu was more than satisfactory.

To a question on whether he welcomed the promise given to the electorate in Uttar Pradesh by the BJP to construct the Ram Temple, he said there are more important issues in the country, such as poverty alleviation and unemployment, which deserve the ruler’s attention than the construction of the Ram Temple.

