Coimbatore


Sasikala dismisses 20 leaders from party for acting against policies

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Hours after the Supreme Court on Tuesday restored her conviction in a disproportionate assets case, AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala dismissed 20 leaders from the party for acting against the party’s policies and principles.

The dismissed leaders include Tamil Nadu’s acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, School Education Minister K. Pandiarajan, senior leaders and former Ministers C. Ponnaiyan, P.H. Pandian, Natham R. Viswanathan, K.P. Munusamy, P. Mohan and others.

However, the list of dismissal does not contain the names of sitting legislators and Members of Parliament who have openly expressed their support to the camp led by Panneerselvam.

Sasikala and Panneerselvam are locked in a bitter power struggle in the AIADMK.

