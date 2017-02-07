Sasikala dream getting postponed

Chennai: As AIADMK began firefighting to quell growing opposition to its general secretary VK Sasikala’s anointment as chief minister, wild charges were made by AIADMK leaders on Tuesday, insinuating that former chief minister Jayalalithaa may have been murdered.

All these developments only increased the uncertainty over the swearing in ceremony of Sasikala as the chief minister as there was no word from the Raj Bhavan here in Chennai. The AIADMK too, officially, maintained that it was ready for the ceremony as and when governor gave the go ahead.

The day began with a severe attack against Sasikala launched by former speaker PH Pandian and his son former Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Pandian

Uncertainty over swearing in ceremony of VK Sasikala as the new chief minister continued for the third day on Tuesday with no definitive word from the Raj Bhavan here.

“Everything in the party is fine and we are ready,” said senior AIADMK leader Panruti Ramachandran at a press conference called to rubbish the allegations of the rebel AIADMK leaders. “If the governor came to Chennai, we will call on him, along with all MLAs and present the part decision and letters of support to him’ Ramachandran said adding that the party was hopeful that the governor would invite Sasikala to form the government.

Meanwhile, O Panneerselvam has been asked to continue as the chief minister till alternate arrangements are made.

Ramachandran dismissed all allegations levelled against by the Pandian father and son duo, saying that these were frustrated leaders who were sidelined by Jayalalithaa herself. Obviously, the intent and timing of these allegations are questionable, he said, adding “why did they chose to speak now and not before if they knew of the happenings”. These are absolutely rubbish, the allegations, that deserve no further comment, he said.

The doctors at Apollo have already explained the treatment given to Jayalalithaa, he said.

But Pandian allegations found support from another former AIADMK MP KC Palaniswamy, who demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the whole affair by an independent agency like the CBI.

Even the election of Sasikala as general secretary is illegal and fraudulent, said the Pandian duo. A charge that Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar readily accepts.

But asserting that she had nothing to do with any of the other AIADMK leaders, who today may be speaking a language that she has been speaking ever since her aunt was hospitalized, said a probe was very much in order.

She dismissed the clarifications by the Apollo doctors as eyewash and said the press conference raised more questions than it answered. Hospital clarifications lack clarity, she declared seeking a probe. Who gave permissions required for medical treatment, she questioned when she, a blood relative was denied entry into the hospital.

“Why did the doctors wait for two months for this press conference, just before the reported elevation of Sasikala as chief minister?” she questioned. It is a staged show to facilitate takeover of government by Sasikala, Deepa Jayakumar said.

Hitting out at Sasikala, she said that if she became the chief minister it will be a sad day for Tamil Nadu.

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram too echoed exactly the same sentiments and hoped that governor would exercise his discretion and refrain from inviting her to form the government.

His son and Congress leader, Karti Chidambaram said there was a universal opposition, minus the AIADMK MLAs, to Sasikala in Tamil Nadu.

The decision to choose her as the leader may be legally right, but not morally and ethically, he said. The best course would be to call for fresh elections and seek a new mandate with Sasikala as their leader, he said citing the example of Rajiv Gandhi who became the prime minister when his mother Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. He dissolved the Lok Sabha and called for fresh elections that the Congress swept.

“But what the AIADMK now wants is not acceptable to the people and you cannot silence the voice of the people. And I hope that the governor is listening to the voice of the people,” Karti Chidambaram said.