Coimbatore


Sasikala is a fraudster, says Mani Shankar Aiyer

Covai Post Network
February 9, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: Terming AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala as a fraudster, Congress senior leader and former minister Mani Shankar Aiyer accused her of taking over the charge as AIADMK General Secretary only to become Chief Minister, protect herself and get rid of the cases against her.

Addressing media persons in Kumbakonam today, Aiyer said that people, however, did not accept her. Aiyer also alleged that Sasikala was doing things unintelligently for her selfishness without knowing whether they were good or bad.

“We will also discuss whether or not to support Chief Minister Panneerselvam. It is suspected that Modi is behind the present political unrest in Tamil Nadu. Modi is taking action for his personal gain. Modi has no good impression on Tamils and Tamil Nadu,” Aiyer said.

Aiyer also said that Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has called the office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Congress party urgently to Delhi to discuss the abnormal political situation prevailing in the State.

