Sasikala rubbishes “fake letter” to Governor

Rubbishing the spoofy letter which is being widely circulated in social media as the handiwork of mischief mongers, V.K. Sasikala has said, “Social media is saying I have written a letter to the Governor in which apparently I claimed to kill myself, this is absolutely false. When women enter politics they face such difficulties. Jayalalithaa overcame such difficulties. So this is nothing new to the AIADMK.”

A fake letter allegedly written by Sasikala on the official letter pad of the AIADMK, carrying her name embossed on the left as General Secretary and addressed to the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, is being widely circulated; it carries wild allegations by her against the Tamil Nadu Governor.

The letter states that she feared that all MLAs would switch to O. Pannerselvam’s camp due to delays and complains that she cannot be kept waiting for such a long time. Sounding a threatening note in the end, the letter says, “If you further delay my swearing-in as Chief Minister, I will kill myself and leave a suicide note blaming you for abetting in my suicide.”

However, Sasikala has quickly denied to news agencies sending any such letter to the Tamil Nadu Governor before she left for Golden Bay Resorts to meet her party MLAs, who have been “held captive” there by her for the past couple of days.