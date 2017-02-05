Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits

Chennai: AIADMK legislators on Sunday elected party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala as leader of their legislature party, paving the way for her to become the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

According to AIADMK sources, Sasikala’s name was proposed by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and unanimously seconded by other MLAs.

Sasikala’s election puts an end to speculation about her elevation to the top post in the government since she was elected the AIADMK General Secretary following the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, Panneerselvam and other ministers met Sasikala at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence, where Sasikala continues to live.

The meeting of the legislators was called at short notice, a day after Sasikala appointed some former Ministers and others, who were earlier shown the door by Jayalalithaa, to various party posts.