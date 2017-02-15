Sasikala to share cell with two other women inmates in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

V.K. Sasikala, who has been jailed in the Parapana Agrahara Central Prison complex, will be sharing her cell with two other women inmates. There will be no VIP treatment or amenities, or A class barracks or air-conditioned cell extended to her; she will be treated as an ordinary prisoner.

She will be assigned the daily task of candle-making in the prison for which she will be paid a remuneration of Rs. 50 a day. Even though Sasikala has asked for home-cooked food, a cot, TV and a separate cell, the prison authorities have turned down these requests.

In the meanwhile, Sasikala’s nephew V. N. Sudhakaran also surrendered and was jailed in the same prison, following the judge turning down his request for more time to surrender.