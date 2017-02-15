FLASH NEWS Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post Case filed against VK Sasikala & K Palanisamy under 3 sections of IPC in a complaint filed by MLA Saravanan SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in DA case VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit

Sasikala to share cell with two other women inmates in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

February 15, 2017
V.K. Sasikala, who has been jailed in the Parapana Agrahara Central Prison complex, will be sharing her cell with two other women inmates. There will be no VIP treatment or amenities, or A class barracks or air-conditioned cell extended to her; she will be treated as an ordinary prisoner.

She will be assigned the daily task of candle-making in the prison for which she will be paid a remuneration of Rs. 50 a day. Even though Sasikala has asked for home-cooked food, a cot, TV and a separate cell, the prison authorities have turned down these requests.

In the meanwhile, Sasikala’s nephew V. N. Sudhakaran also surrendered and was jailed in the same prison, following the judge turning down his request for more time to surrender.

