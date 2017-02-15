Sasikala’s convoy attacked

Six cars in V.K.Sasikala’s convoy were attacked and their windshields broken near Parappana Agraharam, at 5.15 pm on Wednesday. The police had to use force to disperse the crowd, mostly party cadres and functionaries from Dharamapuri and neighboring districts.

Sasikala, who drove down from Chennai along with sister -in-law Illavarasi to Bengaluru after visiting her Jayalalitha samadhi and MGR memorial reached Parappana Agraharam and surrendered before the additional magistrate.

A section of the crowd attacked the convoy. One among them broke the windshield of a car after which police caned and dispersed the mob.

The Parapana Agraharam prison authorities have allotted No 10711 and 10712 to Sasikala and Illavarasi. The two will have to undergo a four-year jail term awarded by the trial court and later upheld by the Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case.