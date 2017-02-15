FLASH NEWS Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post Case filed against VK Sasikala & K Palanisamy under 3 sections of IPC in a complaint filed by MLA Saravanan SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in DA case VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit

Coimbatore


Sasikala’s convoy attacked

Covai Post Network
February 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Six cars in V.K.Sasikala’s convoy were attacked and their windshields broken near Parappana Agraharam, at 5.15 pm on Wednesday. The police had to use force to disperse the crowd, mostly party cadres and functionaries from Dharamapuri and neighboring districts.

Sasikala, who drove down from Chennai along with sister -in-law Illavarasi to Bengaluru after visiting her Jayalalitha samadhi and MGR memorial reached Parappana Agraharam and surrendered before the additional magistrate.

A section of the crowd attacked the convoy. One among them broke the windshield of a car after which police caned and dispersed the mob.

The Parapana Agraharam prison authorities have allotted No 10711 and 10712 to Sasikala and Illavarasi. The two will have to undergo a four-year jail term awarded by the trial court and later upheld by the Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case.

