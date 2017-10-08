Sasikala’s husband Natrajan continues to be critical

Chennai : Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s husband Natarajan continues to be critical at the Global hospital after he underwent liver and kidney transplantation recently.

According to Director, Institute of Liver Disease and Transplantation Dr K Illankumaran, the 74-year old Natarajan was admitted at liver intensive care unit deteriorating liver and kidney failure besides lung congestion.

He underwent liver and kidney transplantation on October 4. Considering his age associated co-morbidities the patient’s condition was stable during the surgery and he was recovering well in the liver intensive care unit.

“He is awake and oriented and he is on ventilator support through tracheotomy, which was performed on Friday”, the hospital sources said adding “as in any other combined liver and kidney transplant surgeries, his condition will be critical for the next few days”.

Meanwhile, Sasikala, who came out in parole from Bengaluru prison on Friday, saw her husband in the hospital on Sunday too. Karnataka prisons department had granted a five day parole for Sasikala to meet her ailing husband Natarajan.