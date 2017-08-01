Sasikumar murder: One more arrested

One person, allegedly involved in the murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson C. Sasikumar, was arrested on Tuesday at Karumathampatti.

Sasikumar was murdered by a motor-cycle borne gang on September 22 last year around 11.15 p.m. while he was returning home at Thudiyalur. His funeral procession the next day triggered communal flare up and there was some arson and stone pelting.

During the investigation, Special Investigation Division, CB-CID, learnt about the involvement of Mubarak and Saddam of the city.

Following an information about Saddam’s presence at Karumathampatti, some 20 km from here, a special team rushed there and secured the accused, police said.

Saddam will be produced before the concerned judicial magistrate court here tomorrow and efforts are on to apprehend the other accused involved the case, they said.