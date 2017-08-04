Sasikumar murder: Police gets custody of Saddam

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here today allowed CB-CID, that is probing the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar, to take Saddam Hussain, one of the accused into custody for interrogation.

Saddam was arrested on August 1 from Karumathampatti, in connection with the murder of Sasikumar in September last.

He was sent to judicial custody the next day.

The Special Investigation Division of CB-CID had sought his custody for interrogation with the CJM, Madurasekharan, who posted the hearing for today, as defense counsel had opposed it. When the case came up for hearing, the Magistrate allowed police to take Saddam for interrogation for five days and asked to produce him on August 9.

Sasikumar was murdered by a motor-cycle borne gang on September 22 around 11.15 p.m. while he was returning home at Thudiyalur.

During investigation, SID learnt about the involvement of Mubarak and Saddam and information that Saddam was moving around in Karumathampatti, some 20 km from here. He was nabbed and produced before Madurasekharan, who ordered his judicial custody till August 16.

Police are on the lookout for Mubarak, another accused.