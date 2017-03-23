FLASH NEWS Parliamentary panel to summon RBI Guv again to explain how much of the junked currency deposited post demonetisation London attacker had been investigated by security services: PM Theresa May Paytm employees crorepatis after selling stock worth ₹100 cr DMK sponsored no-confidence motion against TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal defeated Bombay HC orders doctors on strike to resume duties and give some time to Govt for providing them proper security, reports EC gives VK Sasikala camp Hat symbol & Lamp post symbol to OPS camp O Panneerselvam led faction of AIADMK named ‘AIADMK Purathi Thalaivi Amma’, gets electric pole as party symbol VK Sasikala led faction will be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, gets ‘hat’ as party symbol after EC freezes ‘two leaves’ symbol J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Coimbatore


Sasikumar murder: SDPI activists stage demo against Abu Dahir arrest, held

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017

Around 300 activists of Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were removed from near South Taluk office here today, when they attempted to stage a demonstration to lodge their protest against the arrest of one Abu Dahir in connection with the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar six months ago in the city.

The special investigation division of CB-CID arrested Abu Dahir yesterday, after taking him into custody on Monday night, following the directive of Chief Judicial Magistrate, after his parents filed a petition before the Court.
Protesting against the arrest, the activists, including a few women, attempted to stage demonstration, raising slogans that false charges were framed against Abu Dahir, police said.

However, all of them were taken into vans and released later.

Sasikumar was murdered by a four-member motor-cycle borne gang, when he was returning home in Thudiyalur on September 22 night. This was the first arrest in the murder case.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS