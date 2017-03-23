Sasikumar murder: SDPI activists stage demo against Abu Dahir arrest, held

Around 300 activists of Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were removed from near South Taluk office here today, when they attempted to stage a demonstration to lodge their protest against the arrest of one Abu Dahir in connection with the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar six months ago in the city.

The special investigation division of CB-CID arrested Abu Dahir yesterday, after taking him into custody on Monday night, following the directive of Chief Judicial Magistrate, after his parents filed a petition before the Court.

Protesting against the arrest, the activists, including a few women, attempted to stage demonstration, raising slogans that false charges were framed against Abu Dahir, police said.

However, all of them were taken into vans and released later.

Sasikumar was murdered by a four-member motor-cycle borne gang, when he was returning home in Thudiyalur on September 22 night. This was the first arrest in the murder case.