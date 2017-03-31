Sasken Tech staff have own organic vegetable garden

You reap what you sow, and that explains why employees of Sasken Technologies of Domlur in Bengaluru go home once a week carrying cabbage, spinach, tomato, sweet corn, okra beans and many other vegetables in their bags.

The company has a weekly vegetable mandi on its premises for employees to buy the vegetables at a discounted price. What was once given free of cost, now is sold at 20 per cent below market price.

The idea of a vegetable garden sprouted from a 4-acre plot near the office that was lying barren. Company MD and CEO Rajiv Mody mooted a green initiative. “After much deliberation, we sent the soil for test in the laboratory to know the pH value. This is needed for cultivation of the right vegetables,” says Sunil Dath, project leader of Sasken organic farming initiative.

No initiative can succeed without the enthusiasm and support of the employees. “The response we got from our employees has been overwhelming. When we kick started the initiative, we invited our employees to plant the first seeds and a lot of our employees came to support us,” says Sunil.

Employees are more than happy to have organic vegetables at a discounted price. “It has been exciting from the beginning itself as I participated in the initial seed planting initiative. There was a huge crowd at the first harvest and I was not able to get any vegetables but I managed to get a few after a couple of attempts. I have noticed that the vegetables I buy from office have a longer shelf life compared to those s we buy from the market,” says Ravi Kiran, IT-Delivery Manager.

“I recently read an article which said vegetables grown by farmers in and around Bengaluru used Bellandur lake water which contains lead. At least, my family and I feel safe eating the vegetables grown in Sasken as it is not only organic but the water used is also safe.”