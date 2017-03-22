FLASH NEWS UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January

Saudi boat tragedy: CM writes to Modi on bringing back fishermen’s bodies

March 22, 2017
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate steps to bring back the bodies of three Indian fishermen, who died in an accident while doing fishing operations off Saudi Arabian coast.

In a letter to Modi, Palaniswami said the three — George, Nevil and Joseph — all from Kanyakumari district went for fishing along with a Saudi national on March 17 from the Darin fishing base in Saudi Arabia.

“While doing fishing operations in a fishing vessel owned by a Saudi Arabian owner, they met with an accident on March 18. The bodies of George and Joseph have been recovered and the search is on for Nevil,” he pointed out.

Stating that the three were working in the Kingdom on contract basis, Palaniswami said the families of the fishermen are traumatised after knowing about the tragedy and are seeking diplomatic assistance in the search and rescue of Nevil besides transportation of the bodies to Tamil Nadu and in getting financial assistance from their employers.

Urging the Prime Minister to direct the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to take steps to arrange for necessary search and rescue operations and transportation of the bodies of the deceased, Palaniswami also requested the Modi to take steps for taking up the matter with the employer and ensure that the monetary benefits due to all the three fishermen are released to their families without any delay.

