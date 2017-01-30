FLASH NEWS RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports Bhansali Production assures social organisations there is no romantic sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji Tamil Nadu Government introduces bill in Assembly to hike penalty upto ₹2 lakh for allowing sewage flow in streets: reports Vodafone confirms merger talks with Idea Cellular TN Jallikattu law gets presidential assent Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court for hearing in the defamation case against him over remarks on RSS Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in Canada during evening prayers 6 bus passengers dead in collision between a bus and a truck on NH 28 in Sant Kabir Nagar. 27 injured : Reports Terrorist hideout busted by security forces in Shopian district of J&K; Arms and ammunition seized

Coimbatore


Save Bhavani Trust demands release of water from two barrages, which cause diarrhoeal diseases

Covai Post Network
January 30, 2017

Members of the Save Bhavani Trust, a people’s movement to save the Bhavani river system, organised a demonstration in front of the Collectorate demanding that the polluted water stored in two barrages laid across Bhavani river near Mettupalayam be released to prevent health hazards due to which denizens of Mettupalayam have been highly affected.

Led by its Secretary M.Su. Mani, the members said that the drinking water is pumped through the pumping stations in Bhavani river to Mettupalayam, Tiruppur, Kaundampalayam and Athikadavu.

Due to stagnant water that is kept in cold storage in the two barrages, the drinking water, which is tapped from the river bed, is much polluted, due to which diarrhoeal and skin diseases have become rampant among the local population.

“Scores of people have been affected by diarrhoeal and skin diseases and the out-patients attending the Government Hospital in Mettupalayam have doubled since the construction of the barrages in 2012 and 2016, due to rising pollution levels from tanning units and a paper factory situated in the vicinity. The district administration should expedite steps to release water from the two barrages to avoid health hazards recurring in Mettupalayam town,” Mani said.

