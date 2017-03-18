Saving ground water: Siruthuli seeks financial assistance from Govt

Siruthuli organisation has sought financial assistance from the Government to save ground water.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Chairman of Siruthuli, S.V. Balasubramaniam, said that around Rs. 50 crore was required to lay pipes in 5000 places to save the ground water.

“Wells should be dug up to save rainwater using pipes. Initially the places have to be identified,” the memorandum said.

He has also said that around Rs. 100 crore was required desilt the 80 km stretch of Noyyal river and its tributaries including the 24 nearby lakes. “The 18 checkdams on the path should also be repaired,” he said and added that his organisation has desilted around 15 lakes in the district so far.

Around four check dams have to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 crore in Kanchimanathi, Masa Orambu canal, Iruttupallam and Mundanthurai, he said.

“We request the Government to extend financial assistance to us to carry out the projects,” Balasubramaniam added.