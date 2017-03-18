FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


Saving ground water: Siruthuli seeks financial assistance from Govt

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017
Siruthuli organisation has sought financial assistance from the Government to save ground water.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Chairman of Siruthuli, S.V. Balasubramaniam, said that around Rs. 50 crore was required to lay pipes in 5000 places to save the ground water.

“Wells should be dug up to save rainwater using pipes. Initially the places have to be identified,” the memorandum said.

He has also said that around Rs. 100 crore was required desilt the 80 km stretch of Noyyal river and its tributaries including the 24 nearby lakes. “The 18 checkdams on the path should also be repaired,” he said and added that his organisation has desilted around 15 lakes in the district so far.

Around four check dams have to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 crore in Kanchimanathi, Masa Orambu canal, Iruttupallam and Mundanthurai, he said.

“We request the Government to extend financial assistance to us to carry out the projects,” Balasubramaniam added.

