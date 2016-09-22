Saying it with Roses

FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

September 22, 2016

The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) today celebrated Rose Day. As part of celebrations,  a rose was distributed to cancer patients  at the hospital.

“Today several advanced treatments with minimal side effects are available to treat caner which gives better quality of life. A positive attitude and approach would help and support patients to recover fast. Awareness and motivational events like Rose Day can help them regain their confidence.” Dr Nallai G Palaniswami, Chairman, KMCH said.

About 300 cancer patients along with their families participated. Dr. Thavamani Palaniswami, vice-chairman, KMCH, inaugurated the event. T.N. Hariharan, District Collector was the chief guest, Dr. G. Gnanasambandan, professor, Tamil scholar, orator and actor was guest of honour. Also present was Dr. N. Sudhakar, consultant medical oncologist, KMCH.

