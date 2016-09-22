Saying it with Roses

The Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) today celebrated Rose Day. As part of celebrations, a rose was distributed to cancer patients at the hospital.

“Today several advanced treatments with minimal side effects are available to treat caner which gives better quality of life. A positive attitude and approach would help and support patients to recover fast. Awareness and motivational events like Rose Day can help them regain their confidence.” Dr Nallai G Palaniswami, Chairman, KMCH said.

About 300 cancer patients along with their families participated. Dr. Thavamani Palaniswami, vice-chairman, KMCH, inaugurated the event. T.N. Hariharan, District Collector was the chief guest, Dr. G. Gnanasambandan, professor, Tamil scholar, orator and actor was guest of honour. Also present was Dr. N. Sudhakar, consultant medical oncologist, KMCH.